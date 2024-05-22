Judge Scott McAfee is projected to win his election bid for Fulton County Superior Court

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee has won a new term in Georgia, The Associated Press projected.

McAfee has been in the spotlight over the past year thanks to his role overseeing Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ election-related racketeering case against Donald Trump and more than a dozen others.

McAfee was appointed to his position in late 2022 after a judge’s retirement, and his victory Tuesday nets him a full four-year term. He defeated defense attorney Tiffani Johnson and civil rights attorney Robert Patillo in what was officially a nonpartisan race.

McAfee, who served as vice president of his law school’s chapter of the conservative Federalist Society, has generally received praise for his handling of the Trump case. But his recent condemnation of Willis’ leadership, following unproven allegations that her romantic relationship with a prosecutor amounted to a conflict of interest, did strike me as cruel.

Nonetheless, as a symbol of his bipartisan appeal, McAfee received endorsements from Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, and also former Gov. Roy Barnes, the last Democrat to serve as the state’s governor.