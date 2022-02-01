Joy Reid and 'The ReidOut' are nominated for NAACP Image Awards. Vote for them!

I love when I’m able to share good news: My friends, Joy Reid and "The ReidOut" have each received NAACP Image Award nominations this year!

"The ReidOut" has been nominated for outstanding news/information (series or special) and Joy has been nominated for outstanding host in a talk or news/information (series or special).

This past year has been an exciting one for all of us working on "The ReidOut." Joy has interviewed everyone from Vice President Kamala Harris to Cabinet officials, health professionals, grassroots activists, filmmakers and more. We appreciate y’all for following along, and here’s to much more success. Onward and upward!

If you have a (literal) minute, please use it to vote for Joy and the show: https://vote.naacpimageawards.net/

Scroll down to outstanding news/information (series or special) and outstanding host in a talk or news/information (series or special) — individual or ensemble.

After that, click on Joy’s photos to cast your vote, and you’re all set!

Voting is open until 9 p.m. ET on Saturday.

The NAACP Image Awards air Feb. 26 on BET.