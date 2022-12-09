Jim Jordan brazenly lies about GOP's 'Kanye. Elon. Trump.' tweet

Far-right Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio has made a career of telling half-truths and whole lies while in the House.

He was true to form Thursday, telling one of his most egregious lies of the year. During a House hearing, Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., confronted Jordan, who’s the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, over a now-infamous tweet committee Republicans posted saluting Twitter CEO Elon Musk, former President Donald Trump and rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.

“That tweet was not our account and that tweet has been removed,” Jordan said.

Literally a half-truth. That tweet absolutely was on the House Judiciary GOP’s account — and yes, it was removed … almost two months and several racist scandals too late.

About that infamous tweet: I can’t get over how awesomely dumb it was. It is the perfect distillation of the GOP’s desperate grasp for social relevance (aka clout). And the fact Republicans are belatedly and half-heartedly trying to distance themselves from it shows how disoriented the GOP is when it comes to messaging.

Coolness — or, at least, social acceptance — matters in politics. And Republicans long for it. And just when it seems to be within reach, it smacks them in the face like a rake that’s been stepped on. (Remember the Clint Eastwood chair-talking stunt?)

Despite conservatives’ frequent jabs at rich, famous coastal elites, it seems clear to me their anger stems from the fact many of these elites wouldn’t be caught dead openly supporting the Republican Party.

That’s why the party has seemed so thirsty in clinging to the few who do, which includes Kanye, Elon and Trump.

And what makes it even funnier to me is that these are celebrities who the GOP’s young people-whisperers — people like Charlie Kirk and Candace Owens — have fully embraced and convinced Republican lawmakers (mostly old, swagless white dudes) to embrace, as well.

And look what that has done for and to the GOP.