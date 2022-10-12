Here's what to watch for in Thursday's 'final' Jan. 6 hearing

The House Jan. 6 committee is back on Thursday with one more public hearing — at least, that's what we're told. The panel is expected to release a final report on its findings sometime after the midterm elections.

Some advice, though: You may want to write your plans for the fall in pencil.

The committee held its most recent hearing on July 21, and the deluge of news since then has shown us new revelations and courtroom developments that could potentially alter the investigation's trajectory or shift its focus.

I'll update you on where things stand in a bit. But first, Joy shared with me her thoughts on what to watch for during the upcoming hearing:

“As these hearings draw to a close, the thing to listen out for is whether the committee can establish a clear and convincing connection between the insurrection and Donald Trump himself. What did he or his direct associates know in advance about plans by groups like the Oath Keepers, the Three Percenters and the Proud Boys, and people like Roger Stone, to use violence (on top of the schemes cooked up by people like John Eastman, Sidney Powell, Rudy Giuliani, Republican members of Congress and Trump’s plants in the Justice and Defense departments) to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s election? If the committee makes that connection, including by tying Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows to the plot (or worse, Trump himself) we could well see a criminal referral from the committee to the DOJ that names the former president in a seditious conspiracy against the United States.”

It's been a couple months since the last committee hearing. Here's what happened while we were away:

"Season one" of the hearings was full of quotables. Here are some of the most memorable remarks:

“I made it clear I did not agree with the idea of saying the election was stolen and putting out this stuff, which I told the president was bulls---.” — Former Attorney General William Barr

This portion of Barr’s testimony was one of the most damning quotes from the first batch of hearings. It shows — in as clear terms as possible — Trump knew his election claims were lies as he spread them and encouraged people to act on them. As I’ve said previously, that consciousness of falsity could land Trump in legal peril — in both civil and criminal court.

“I’ve lost my name, and I’ve lost my reputation. I’ve lost my sense of security. All because a group of people starting with #45 ... decided to scapegoat me.” — Former Fulton County election worker Ruby Freeman

Freeman and her daughter Shaye Moss’ testimony about the terror they experienced due to Team Trump's baseless claims that they engaged in election fraud is the clearest example of what we stand to lose if we don’t hold Trump and his fellow fascists accountable: privacy, security and even our identities as individuals.

“Get a good f---ing criminal defense lawyer. You’re going to need it.” — Former White House counsel Eric Herschmann

Herschmann said he directed this warning to John Eastman, the lawyer who advised Trump's efforts to overturn the election. Need I say more? This quote, like the Barr quote, shows people in Trump’s orbit were highly aware of the criminality underlying Trump's plot to stay in office past his term.

“[T]hey’re not here to hurt me. Let my people in. They can march to the Capitol after the rally’s over.” — Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson quoting Trump

Hutchinson testified that Trump told his security to stop preventing armed supporters from entering the area cordoned off for his speech at a rally that preceded the Capitol attack. It’s a damning quote that, if true, demonstrates Trump’s thirst for — or indifference to — violence meant to keep him in office.

"I don't want to say the election is over." — Trump

The committee presented outtakes of a statement Trump was meant to deliver condemning the Jan. 6 siege a day after it happened. Trump stumbled his way through the speech, and even chose, tellingly, to omit a line saying the election was over. That is, the election his opponent had won a full two months prior.

Thursday's hearing is sure to provide more shocking details about the most dangerous attack on democracy in recent memory.

Thursday's hearing is sure to provide more shocking details about the most dangerous attack on democracy in recent memory.