Jan. 6 committee to unwrap Trump's grifts with final report

It’s the holiday season; we all should be forgiven for getting a little antsy. But after months of anticipation, it’s time to unwrap the grifts. At least, it appears that’s what’s going to happen Monday.

Republicans are just weeks from taking over the House, which means the clock is running out on the House Jan. 6 committee's investigation. The panel's final report is expected to be released in full Wednesday, though much of it may potentially drop Monday — the same day the committee will hold its final public meeting, according to committee Chair Bennie Thompson, D-Miss. The meeting is set to begin at 1 p.m. ET.

Among other things, the report is expected to include a detailed breakdown of former President Donald Trump’s effort to use baseless conspiracy theories to pressure various election officials and lawmakers to overturn his 2020 election loss. There will be an executive summary, at least eight chapters and "attachments," Thompson told reporters Thursday.

And we’re all waiting with bated breath, like it’s a new SZA record.

Let’s start with the business you can expect. You’ll see the committee vote on whether to approve the final report and make announcements regarding referrals to various entities, potentially including the Justice Department. This could include criminal referrals as well referrals to state bar associations about legal misconduct or ethics complaints to congressional bodies.

Expect to see the committee share a general presentation on the report’s findings.

But the full report itself won’t be released until Wednesday. Politico reported earlier this week, citing people briefed on the report, that the eight chapters "align closely with the evidence the panel unveiled during its public hearings in June and July."

Think of the full report like a complete box set of the Jan. 6 hearings we’ve gotten throughout the year: a cohesive arrangement of the full story of Trump’s post-election lawlessness, in sequence, with some added features. Maybe some witnesses we didn’t know about (after all, in hearings, we’ve only seen and read from a fraction of the many witnesses the committee has spoken with).

Some previously unknown scenes could be revealed. In the past, the committee has shown a tact for unearthing some pretty compelling imagery — like that of Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley high-tailing it away from Capitol rioters on Jan. 6 after throwing up a fist pump to protesters earlier that day. The committee has also investigated some publicly unknown details about Trump’s whereabouts on Jan. 6 that could make it into the report.

The committee will be making legislative recommendations about how Congress can protect itself and the country from future attempts to overturn democratic elections.