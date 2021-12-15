Jamie Raskin wrecks Marjorie Taylor Greene over absurd 'communist' claim

Republicans take delight in baselessly accusing their Democratic colleagues of being communists. The party is hostile to simple facts and historical truths, so the “communist” label is useful for conservatives trying to convince their base that virtually any progressive policy amounts to tyrannical government overreach.

Never mind that Republicans are the ones who ushered in the surveillance state through the Patriot Act, and they’re the ones who’ve endorsed military crackdowns on Americans.

The party of book burning has no use for facts.

Ergo, during Tuesday’s House debate over whether to refer former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to the Justice Department for a possible criminal contempt charge, conspiracy theorist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., called Democrats “communists” as she stumbled through her speech.

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., took time during his speech to clap back at Greene for her “red scare” hypocrisy, noting Republicans are the ones who’ve openly allied themselves with communist and proto-communist regimes. I won’t spoil it, but it was awesome.

More of this, please. If we’re forced to suffer through the meandering ramblings of political hacks like Greene, the literal least Democrats can do is give us some funny quips in response.

