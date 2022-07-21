Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, a former constitutional law professor, has made a habit of laying into his Republican colleagues for their moronic interpretations of American law.

Perhaps you remember: In March, he schooled former Trump White House staffers Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino with an explainer on why Donald Trump has no authority as a former president to claim executive privilege and bar them from testifying before the House Jan. 6 committee.

At this point, Republicans goading Raskin into a constitutional law debate is like poking a black belt in the chest while wearing a gi. They know what they're signing up for.

Of course, that hasn’t deterred Republicans from testing their hands anyway. On Wednesday, Raskin dispensed with the tired GOP argument that gun restrictions are unlawful because the framers of the Constitution wanted Americans to be able to wage war against their government. He had to teach Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., a similar lesson in June. This time around, it was Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, who set it off.

The clip of Raskin telling off Roy is quite gratifying — and he even got an applause at the end.

Check out the clip below. And welcome, once more, to Raskin's Constitution 101. Class is in session.