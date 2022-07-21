IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The ReidOut Blog

From The ReidOut with Joy Reid

Rep. Raskin: Jan. 6 committee will strongly oppose witness tampering, obstructions of justice

11:05

Raskin ethers Republican’s Second Amendment argument

Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin's GOP colleagues should really learn not to test his knowledge of the Constitution.

By Ja'han Jones

Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, a former constitutional law professor, has made a habit of laying into his Republican colleagues for their moronic interpretations of American law. 

Perhaps you remember: In March, he schooled former Trump White House staffers Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino with an explainer on why Donald Trump has no authority as a former president to claim executive privilege and bar them from testifying before the House Jan. 6 committee.

At this point, Republicans goading Raskin into a constitutional law debate is like poking a black belt in the chest while wearing a gi. They know what they're signing up for.

Of course, that hasn’t deterred Republicans from testing their hands anyway. On Wednesday, Raskin dispensed with the tired GOP argument that gun restrictions are unlawful because the framers of the Constitution wanted Americans to be able to wage war against their government. He had to teach Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., a similar lesson in June. This time around, it was Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, who set it off.

The clip of Raskin telling off Roy is quite gratifying and he even got an applause at the end. 

Check out the clip below. And welcome, once more, to Raskin's Constitution 101. Class is in session. 

Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones is The ReidOut Blog writer. He's a futurist and multimedia producer focused on culture and politics. His previous projects include "Black Hair Defined" and the "Black Obituary Project."