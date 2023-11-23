It’s the holiday season and for many people that means it’s time to prepare for tableside political debates with relatives that may spur a lot of eye rolls and hurt feelings.

These days, such discussions are easily poisoned by political misinformation and disinformation that spreads online.

With that in mind, the holidays are a great time for everyone to improve their diet — their information diet, that is. I’m of the belief that worthwhile debate requires all parties involved to agree on basic facts. Here's a quick “guide” with tips, tricks and tools to help you and your loved ones identify misinformation and disinformation online.

I won’t delude myself into believing these articles alone will solve the epistemic crises — the debates over fact and fiction — that might plague your dinner tables this holiday season. But knowledge is power when it comes to improving the public’s information diet. And if we all train ourselves to identify and dispel the spread of misinformation online, American democracy will be healthier in the long run.