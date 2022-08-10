Hillary Clinton's response to Mar-a-Lago raid was perfectly petty

When Fox News host Dan Bongino said Monday that people on “the left” would be laughing over federal investigators executing a search warrant on former President Donald Trump’s home, he was pretty on the money.

Once you get past the horror of Trump apparently being such an obstruction to law enforcement that an FBI raid was necessary, this is a hilarious scenario. Think about it: Trump ostensibly gets his comeuppance, issues a dramatic and laughably ahistorical statement in response, and sets off a torrent of hypocritical right-wing tantrums?

What’s not to like?

One person who’s gotten in on the joke is Hillary Clinton, who promoted some merchandise Tuesday that mocked Trump’s hypocrisy in light of the raid. In a tweet, Clinton advertised hats embroidered with “But her emails,” a reference to Republicans who claimed her use of a private email server to exchange classified information while secretary of state should disqualify her from being president and even land her in jail.

Now, many of those same Republicans who embraced the “lock her up” language are arguing Trump possibly possessing classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago golf club-slash-residence — an alleged "heaven" for spies — is excusable. And they’re claiming law enforcement who conducted the raid are corrupt.

What a turn of events.

That said, dropping a Bryson Tiller-esque “dad hat” that mocks her nemesis a day after his home was searched by the FBI is hilarious, far and away exceeding #HotSauceGate. And to be honest, the hat has a nice look. The pink on black looks like a send-up to Beyoncé’s self-titled album.

What say you? Would you cop?

