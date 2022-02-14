Rep. Jim Jordan seems to back Trump's comment about executing Clinton aides

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, seemed to agree Sunday with a statement from former President Donald Trump that suggested some of Hillary Clinton's associates deserve to be executed.

Trump made the remark in response to a Fox News report saying John Durham, a special counsel appointed by former Attorney General William Barr to investigate the roots of the Trump-Russia collusion probe, found evidence that Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign tried to “infiltrate” servers that belonged to Trump Tower.

The report had yet to be corroborated by other outlets as of Monday afternoon.

In a statement through his spokesperson, Trump said the report reveals “a scandal far greater in scope and magnitude than Watergate,” that the allegations amount to “spying” and that the people involved should be prosecuted.

“In a stronger period of time in our country, this crime would have been punishable by death,” he said.

MSNBC / Getty Images

Appearing on “Fox & Friends” on Sunday, Jordan said: “We’ve never seen anything like this in history. So President Trump’s statement yesterday I think is right on target.”

Mediaite noted that the Fox News hosts didn’t mention Trump’s call for executions before or during Jordan’s interview, but Jordan retweeted an article about the report that included the quote, suggesting he was aware of the former president's full statement.

During Trump’s presidency, Jordan served as one of his lackeys and frequently parroted Trump’s baseless conspiracy theories, including the allegation that President Joe Biden was fraudulently elected. Notably, Jordan has refused to cooperate with the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection about his communications with Trump the day of the attack.

Jordan has tied his fortunes to Trump, perhaps, more than any sitting member of Congress. As Trump has grown increasingly desperate to defer attention from his own misconduct, Jordan has shown he seems willing to endorse Trump’s most violent impulses.