Herschel Walker's excuse for ducking debates spoke volumes

Herschel Walker, Georgia's GOP nominee for U.S. Senate, has been accused of ducking debates by his Democratic opponent, incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock. And it's no secret why.

Walker didn’t participate in a single debate during the GOP primary (and faced criticism for it). From the moment Walker entered the race, it was clear he hoped to skate by on the strength of his celebrity as a former NFL star, along with an endorsement from former President Donald Trump. Walker’s campaign has mostly limited him to softball interviews with conservative outlets, but that didn’t shield him from questions about his debate plans on Wednesday.

Walker was asked during an appearance on "Fox and Friends" why he hasn’t committed to debate Warnock. The answer was clear — although Walker wasn’t.

“Well, first of all, Sen. Warnock has nothing else to talk about,” Walker answered. “He don’t want to talk about the high gas prices, he don’t want to talk about the high groceries.”

“I’ve told him many times I’m ready to debate him any time, any day," he added. "I just want to make it for the fans, not about a political party or some media, and all they doin’ is talkin’. I want to make it a fair and equitable debate for the people.”

The obvious problem with that excuse is that Warnock’s campaign ads calling for a debate with Walker shows he is willing to discuss pertinent issues. What's more, the use of “fans” in place of "voters" is a cringeworthy slip-up, and has me wondering whether Walker believes he is still playing in the 1981 Sugar Bowl.

Nonetheless, the interview continued. When host Brian Kilmeade asked whether Walker’s reluctance to debate had something to do with the moderator, Walker alluded to some behind-the-scenes feud before trailing off and listing items on his policy platform. “I don’t want men in women’s sports,” he said at one point.

It's clear debating Walker could only be a gift to Warnock.

Check out the exchange here: