Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has pardoned Daniel Perry, the Army sergeant who was convicted of murder in the fatal shooting of a Black Lives Matter protester in 2020.

The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, whose members are appointed by the governor, considered the case at Abbott’s request and recommended a pardon. Right-wingers like Tucker Carlson were vocal in pushing for Perry to be pardoned.

I wrote about Abbott’s effort to pardon Perry last year, in this post highlighting the racist and violent texts unearthed by prosecutors.

In a statement accompanying his pardon, Abbott showed his disdain for independent legal proceedings.

“Texas has one of the strongest ‘Stand Your Ground’ laws of self-defense that cannot be nullified by a jury or a progressive District Attorney,” he wrote.

I don’t think there’s a need to overcomplicate the message the conservative movement has been sending.

Among others, right-wingers have lionized:

That’s today’s GOP in a nutshell: a toxic mix of bloodlust, lawlessness and bigotry.