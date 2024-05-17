IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott pardons Daniel Perry in 2020 killing of a Black Lives Matter protester

The Army sergeant became a celebrity among right-wingers after he was convicted of murdering an anti-racist demonstrator. And the governor of Texas just pardoned him.

By Ja'han Jones

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has pardoned Daniel Perry, the Army sergeant who was convicted of murder in the fatal shooting of a Black Lives Matter protester in 2020.

The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, whose members are appointed by the governor, considered the case at Abbott’s request and recommended a pardon. Right-wingers like Tucker Carlson were vocal in pushing for Perry to be pardoned.

I wrote about Abbott’s effort to pardon Perry last year, in this post highlighting the racist and violent texts unearthed by prosecutors.

In a statement accompanying his pardon, Abbott showed his disdain for independent legal proceedings.

“Texas has one of the strongest ‘Stand Your Ground’ laws of self-defense that cannot be nullified by a jury or a progressive District Attorney,” he wrote.

I don’t think there’s a need to overcomplicate the message the conservative movement has been sending.

Among others, right-wingers have lionized:

That’s today’s GOP in a nutshell: a toxic mix of bloodlust, lawlessness and bigotry.

Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones is The ReidOut Blog writer. He's a futurist and multimedia producer focused on culture and politics. His previous projects include "Black Hair Defined" and the "Black Obituary Project."