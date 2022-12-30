Report: Greene told Trump there would be a QAnon presence on Jan. 6

On Tuesday, the House Jan. 6 committee released transcripts from former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson. Hutchinson, who worked for White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, was privy to some of the most intimate and incriminating conversations that took place during the Trump administration. She has never disappointed with her jaw-dropping testimony, and the latest revelations from her are no different.

One particularly interesting detail is Hutchinson’s recollection that right-wing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia had, on multiple occasions, discussed QAnon conspiracy theorists attending the pre-riot rally that Trump held on Jan. 6, a day he had vowed would be “wild.”

He was right. The screaming, feces-smearing, police-beating horde is evidence of that. And a jury has found that a QAnon supporter contributed to that chaos.

Back in June, Hutchinson testified before the House committee that Greene met with Meadows in Georgia in the lead-up to Jan. 6 and told him that a lot of QAnon supporters from among her constituents would be there.

Note: By then, an FBI field office had already warned that QAnon was becoming a domestic terrorism threat. And Greene had become known as one of the movement’s most prominent cheerleaders.

“Ms. Greene came up and began talking to us about QAnon and QAnon going to the rally,” Hutchinson testified, adding that Greene said that “she had a lot of constituents that are QAnon, and they’ll all be there.”

According to Hutchinson, Greene told Trump something similar about QAnon that night.

“‘These are my constituents,’” Hutchinson said, quoting Greene.

Hutchinson said Greene “showed [Trump] a picture of them, saying: Those are all my people.”

All of this seems to strengthen the argument that Free Speech for People activists put forward in their unsuccessful 14th Amendment lawsuit challenging Greene’s eligibility to serve in Congress, citing the amendment’s insurrection clause. In a court hearing, Greene countered the group’s constitutional claims, insisting she was simply exercising her First Amendment right to free speech with her baseless claims that the 2020 election had been “stolen” from Trump.

If Hutchinson’s sworn testimony is true (and I have no reason to believe it isn’t), it would mean Greene specifically told Trump she had knowledge that violent, pro-Trump cultists would show up at a Jan. 6 rally that was promoted as a last-ditch effort to reverse the results of the 2020 election.

Sure sounds like insurrection to me. Marjorie Taylor Greene isn’t just unfit to serve in Congress. By the letter of the law, it would seem she should be ineligible.