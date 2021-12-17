Self-proclaimed rich man Donald Trump turns GOP into his personal piggy bank

The Republican Party has been all in on Donald Trump's grift for years now. But new reporting suggests the party is funneling more money to the former president than previously known.

The Washington Post reported Thursday that the Republican National Committee agreed this summer to pay up to $1.6 million to help Trump — a self-proclaimed rich man — fight investigations into conduct that largely preceded his time in office. The New York Times confirmed the report later Thursday.

The money is meant to help Trump beat back a civil probe of Trump’s business by New York Attorney General Letitia James as well as a criminal investigation into his business by James and Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance.

That’s all part of the Trump experience, you see: paying for him and his family of delinquents to fend off legal challenges while they pantomime opulence.

"The RNC’s Executive Committee approved paying for certain legal expenses that relate to politically motivated legal proceedings waged against President Trump," GOP spokeswoman Emma Vaughn told the Post. “As a leader of our party, defending President Trump and his record of achievement is critical to the GOP."

That sounds a lot like, “I wasn’t robbed, I wanted the thief to have my wallet.” Nonetheless, dig further into the Post's story and you’ll find a hint of truth from unnamed GOP officials: They’re absolutely frightened about potentially being on Trump’s bad side.

From the Post:

Republican Party officials say privately that Trump is the biggest fundraising draw for the party, and they want to keep him in their good graces ahead of the 2022 midterms and 2024 presidential election. RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel regularly talks to Trump, according to Trump advisers, and has in the past warned him against starting a third party. She has managed to keep close ties with him as other advisers have burned out.

Republican Party officials seem completely sold on the idea of being Trump's personal bank — whether it's out of loyalty, fear or both.

