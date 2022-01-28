TikTokers spam Virginia GOP governor's tip line for snitching on teachers

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin clearly thought a tip line (read: snitch line) that would allow conservative parents to rat out educators accused of teaching critical race theory would go over well. In light of recent news, I have to agree.

After Youngkin on Monday announced a new email address for parents to send in their complaints, zealous Gen Zers on TikTok banded together with a plot to flood the inbox with trolling emails. The result was glorious. The advocacy group Gen-Z for Change created a website that allows users — in just a few clicks — to send prewritten emails containing song lyrics to Youngkin’s tip line.

I know you’re very, very busy and don’t have time for such tomfoolery. In fact, I bet you’re going to scroll right past the link that takes you to this wonderful website — I don’t even know why I’m sharing it here. Of course, for the sake of journalism, I did investigate. Here are just a couple emails you're able to generate.

Did the governor know Saucy Santana is taking over the curriculum? He does now.