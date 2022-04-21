Giuliani's 'The Masked Singer' appearance was even more dystopian than expected

Well, folks, the much-feared Rudy Giuliani episode of Fox's “The Masked Singer” has finally arrived, and it’s somehow even worse — and more cringeworthy — than any of us could have imagined.

"The Masked Singer" was already one of those ridiculous shows you’d only imagine taking place in a dystopian future, but Giuliani’s appearance in light of his efforts to overturn the 2020 election really took the show’s surreality to another echelon. The show’s producers appeared to adopt a "morality be damned" mantra.

The audience reacted accordingly, with expressions ranging from shocked to horrified to utterly confused as former President Donald Trump's longtime confidant — dressed up as a feathered jack-in-the-box toy — sang George Thorogood’s “Bad to the Bone.”

Get it? It’s “funny” because Giuliani is an antidemocratic villain who tried to disenfranchise tens of millions of American voters. He really is bad — and so is providing a platform for fascists who are looking to rehabilitate their image.

As you might imagine, Giuliani’s effort to overturn the election didn’t come up once during his appearance on the show, nor did his shady dealings in Ukraine.

Instead, host Nick Cannon simply asked Giuliani why he decided to join the show — as if Giuliani’s thirst for attention wasn’t the obvious answer.

Giuliani tried to strike a sentimental tone, saying he did it to show his newly born granddaughter that she should “try everything — even things that are completely unlike you and unlikely.”

(Listen for the only truly funny part: when singer Nicole Scherzinger of the Pussycat Dolls mistakes Giuliani for actor Robert Duvall, earning a deadpan response from fellow judge Ken Jeong.)

Contrary to Giuliani’s claim, debasing himself in the name of camera time isn’t unlike him at all. We’ve seen this man tell lies about election fraud as hair dye dripped down his cheeks, all while wiping his sweaty face with a handkerchief he used to wipe his nose.

Giuliani’s shame knows no depths. Unfortunately, the same can be said of "The Masked Singer" producers who invited him to perform.

