Our concept of reality is at risk if Clarence Thomas remains on the Supreme Court

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas' marriage to archconservative activist Ginni Thomas has always required critics to suspend disbelief. We’re told to question our view of what seems to be an obviously unethical conflict of interest.

The Thomases have repeatedly claimed that their work never overlapped. Ginni Thomas said it again earlier this month, after it was revealed she attended then-President Donald Trump's rally that preceded the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

But new reports from The Washington Post and CBS News just destroyed what remained of their facade of impartiality.

Ginni Thomas sent numerous texts to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows urging him to support efforts to overturn the 2020 election in the weeks after the vote, according to the reports. Those texts are among thousands that Meadows turned over to the House Jan. 6 committee before he stopped cooperating in December. That means there could be many more texts to discover.

The messages are particularly noteworthy in light of Justice Thomas’ lone dissent, earlier this year, against a ruling that gave the Jan. 6 committee access to documents from Trump’s time in office — documents that could very well include his wife’s communications.

Here’s just a sample of the deranged messages Ginni Thomas and Meadows shared, according to the Post.

Ginni Thomas sent a frenzied text days after the election:

​​On Nov. 10, after news organizations had projected Joe Biden the winner based on state vote totals, Thomas wrote to Meadows: “Help This Great President stand firm, Mark!!!...You are the leader, with him, who is standing for America’s constitutional governance at the precipice. The majority knows Biden and the Left is attempting the greatest Heist of our History.”

Meadows invoked God to describe his efforts to overturn the election:

​​“This is a fight of good versus evil,” Meadows wrote. “Evil always looks like the victor until the King of Kings triumphs. Do not grow weary in well doing. The fight continues. I have staked my career on it. Well at least my time in DC on it.”

Although Justice Thomas’ name doesn’t appear in the texts, Ginni Thomas did reply to Meadows’ biblical reference, saying it was relevant to a conversation she had with an unnamed “best friend.”

In other texts, like this one, Ginni Thomas invoked QAnon-inspired conspiracy theories saying Joe Biden’s family would be sent to Guantanamo Bay:

“Biden crime family & ballot fraud co-conspirators (elected officials, bureaucrats, social media censorship mongers, fake stream media reporters, etc) are being arrested & detained for ballot fraud right now & over coming days, & will be living in barges off GITMO to face military tribunals for sedition.”

Ginni Thomas also repeated a delusional conspiracy theory alleging Trump watermarked mail-in ballots to track voter fraud.

Meadows' attorney confirmed the existence of the messages to the Post, but claimed “nothing about the text messages presents any legal issues.” The Thomases had not commented on the reports as of Friday morning.

The full scope of Ginni Thomas’ involvement in the efforts to overthrow the government — including in the Jan. 6 insurrection — is unknown. But Justice Thomas’ ruling in Jan. 6 cases, especially a ruling that could have shielded his wife from scrutiny over her support for a coup, is wildly unethical.

With each second Justice Thomas remains on the Supreme Court, he exposes the farce of America’s justice system. Expecting Americans to ignore this clear conflict of interest is untenable. He must be impeached and removed from the bench.