George W. Bush's 'Iraq' slip might just be the worst gaffe of all time

Former President George W. Bush must have been injected with a truth serum before his speech Wednesday at his presidential center in Dallas.

During his remarks, Bush condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin for waging war on Ukraine, but he misspoke at one point and issued a rebuke that sounded like it was aimed at himself.

"The decision of one man to launch a wholly unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq,” Bush remarked before correcting himself. "I mean of Ukraine."

“Iraq, too,” he then muttered under his breath.

For Bush, whose administration waged a lawless and misguided war on Iraq following the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the U.S., this unintentional admission was fitting. As you might imagine, he was roundly mocked on the interwebs. And it’s easy to see why: That’s arguably the greatest (or would it technically be called the worst?) gaffe of all time. Of course, since we’re talking about George W. Bush, there are several gaffes in competition for the title.

This is the same guy who once said: “Our enemies are innovative and resourceful, and so are we. They never stop thinking about new ways to harm our country and our people, and neither do we.”

And the guy who claimed back in 2005 that “in my line of work you got to keep repeating things over and over and over again for the truth to sink in, to kind of catapult the propaganda.”

And the guy who told journalist Katie Couric, with CBS News at the time, in a 2006 interview that “one of the hardest parts of my job is to connect Iraq to the war on terror.”

Where do you think Dubya’s latest gaffe ranks on his all-time list?