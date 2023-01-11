N.Y. Republicans call on lying Rep. George Santos to step down

Republican officials in New York want off the George Santos train.

The Nassau County Republican Committee, which serves much of the freshman congressman's district on Long Island, officially called on him to resign Wednesday for running a "campaign of deceit."

Santos has been bedeviled by lies he’s spun about his personal and family history, and more recently, by the various investigations (local, state, federal and international) swirling around him.

Santos has claimed he merely “embellished” his resume, and has refused to step down.

Following local and national reporting exposing Santos' lies about his job experience, academic history and more, Nassau County’s district attorney announced last month an investigation into Santos’ deceptive campaign for New York’s 3rd Congressional District.

Santos’ list of lies is quite long. He’s apparently lied about being Jewish, leading to his denunciation by a prominent group of Jewish Republicans. He lied about graduating college. He lied about having worked at CitiGroup and Goldman Sachs. Even statements he's made about his mother's death have come under scrutiny.

On top of that, NBC News reported last month that federal prosecutors are investigating the Santos campaign’s finances, “including potential irregularities involving financial disclosures and loans he made to his campaign as he was running for Congress.”

And a prosecutor's office in Brazil recently told The New York Times they plan to bring criminal charges against Santos for a 2008 incident regarding a stolen checkbook.

Santos’ prolific lying seems to have helped Republicans claim a slim House majority. That’s at least part of the reason House Republicans aren’t taking steps to boot him from their caucus (at least for now). But the Nassau GOP’s statement on Wednesday shows Republicans aren’t completely unified in caping for one of the most shameless liars in their party.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.