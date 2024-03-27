Joe Lieberman, former U.S. senator and vice presidential nominee, dies at 82

Joe Lieberman, who served as a centrist U.S. senator from Connecticut and was the Democratic vice presidential nominee in 2000, has died at age 82.

Lieberman died due to complications from a fall, his family said in a statement Wednesday.

“His beloved wife, Hadassah, and members of his family were with him as he passed. Senator Lieberman’s love of God, his family, and America endured throughout his life of service in the public interest,” the statement said.

A political shapeshifter, Lieberman was known for switching his party affiliation. In the Senate, he served as a Democrat from 1989 to 2006, when he switched his affiliation to independent. In the 2000 presidential race, he served as Al Gore’s running mate when the two bested George W. Bush and Dick Cheney in the popular vote but, nonetheless, lost in the Electoral College. Lieberman remains the only Jewish candidate to appear on a major party’s presidential ticket in U.S. history.

Most recently, Lieberman co-founded the controversial centrist political organization No Labels, which is reportedly considering a “unity party” ticket, including a Democrat and a Republican, to run in this year’s presidential race as a third-party option. As recently as last week, Lieberman had claimed No Labels was meant to “speak for the middle,” meaning fellow centrists, but reports in recent months said the group was having trouble finding candidates to run on the organization’s ticket.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.