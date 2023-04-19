Ron DeSantis' D.C. charm offensive was a massive failure

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ trip to Washington, D.C., this week clearly didn't go as planned.

DeSantis, a potential 2024 Republican presidential contender, may have anticipated a coronation of sorts during the visit. He met with lawmakers from around the country on Tuesday, portraying himself as a GOP standard-bearer as his staff tried to shore up his support among conservatives.

But the coronation quickly became a clown show and exposed DeSantis in some embarrassing ways. Here’s how it all unfolded.

It all started with a storm

The political impact of DeSantis’ trip was dampened from the beginning. Following torrential rain and flooding in Fort Lauderdale last week, the city’s mayor did DeSantis no favors when he said during a news conference that the governor hadn't yet contacted him. DeSantis was in Ohio on a book tour stop — not a great look.

And DeSantis’ political opponents, including many backers of former President Donald Trump, used the opportunity to paint the governor as a self-centered political climber.

By the time DeSantis arrived in Washington, his travels had already been widely panned by Democrats and Republicans alike.

Then came the rodent problem

Things got worse for DeSantis on the public relations front as he tried to save face in his self-initiated feud with Disney. To refresh your memory, DeSantis vowed to strip the company of its special tax status last year, after its executives expressed opposition to a bill by Florida Republicans banning classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity. At the time, the bill barred such lessons through third grade; however, the Florida Board of Education voted Wednesday to expand the ban to apply to all grades.

But Disney and local officials in Florida devised a workaround that allowed the company to retain much of the privileges it had before DeSantis’ illiberal power grab.

So DeSantis vowed vengeance against Mickey Mouse and friends. And he did that in one of the most sinister ways possible on Monday: by floating the idea of building a prison next to Disney World.

"I just think the possibilities are endless," DeSantis said with a grin.

This was DeSantis doubling down on a crusade that's earned him criticism from many Republicans — including Trump, former Vice President Mike Pence, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and even some Republican megadonors.

It was yet another example of DeSantis' extremism taking Republicans down a politically precarious path, and fuel for those who've questioned his readiness for the presidency.

Spurned advances

Amid intraparty fighting over the possibility that he could jump into the 2024 race, DeSantis held a meet-and-greet for lawmakers on Tuesday. And by most accounts, the response was lukewarm.

DeSantis garnered praise from some of his supporters in Congress — like Reps. Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Chip Roy of Texas. But there's little indication DeSantis is usurping Trump's favor within the Republican Party by and large.

Rep. Lance Gooden, R-Texas, drove this point home when he announced his support for Trump … shortly after leaving DeSantis’ meet-and-greet.

A big “thanks but no thanks” to Florida’s governor.

Gooden's announcement continued DeSantis' political tailspin. As NBC News reported, while the governor was in Washington, Trump was “running up the score with endorsements in DeSantis’ own backyard.” Multiple Florida lawmakers have already endorsed Trump’s 2024 campaign, including three who made their announcements on Tuesday, during DeSantis’ visit. Last week, NBC News reported DeSantis’ team was hoping to avoid this scenario.

No luck.

And the DeSantis pile-on continues, with Trump mocking him all the while.

Following her report that Florida Rep. Greg Steube was backing Trump’s campaign, Politico reporter Rachel Bade on Wednesday shared more excerpts from her conversation with Steube:

Steube then bashed DeSantis for traveling across the country while the Florida Legislature is in session, according to Bade.

"Floridians want him focused on Florida," he said, "which is the job they elected him to do."