Florida bill would let Gov. DeSantis keep job while running for president

Florida Republicans in the state Senate passed a bill Wednesday that would allow Ron DeSantis to continue serving as governor if he decides to run for president.

The proposed exception to Florida’s “resign to run” law would effectively allow DeSantis to keep the governorship were he to crash and burn in a presidential campaign next year.

A similar bill is set to be debated in the Florida House on Friday.

On one hand, it’s a gift to DeSantis should he run, allowing him the comfort of knowing he doesn’t necessarily need to sacrifice his job as governor to pursue a different job as president.

On the other hand, one could see it as an insurance policy that signals a bit of doubt among DeSantis and his defenders. After all, it turns Florida into a comfy fallback plan for DeSantis even if he pursues greener pastures.

It’s kind of like hosting a bachelor party after you get married. DeSantis wedded himself to Florida with his re-election last year. But now he’s got wandering eyes, and he’s on the prowl. And Florida Republicans are preparing to give him a hall pass of sorts — a “freebie” — to engage other suitors.

Funny enough, this move is likely going to be met with some right-wing backlash. DeSantis has already faced criticism from many on the right — including staunch supporters of Donald Trump — for leaving the state during torrential rain and dangerous flooding earlier this month to hawk his book and try to rally support in Washington, D.C. And some Floridians — like GOP Rep. Greg Steube — have called on DeSantis to focus more on Florida than his political aspirations beyond the state.

But the governor clearly still has some local allies in the state Legislature. And by passing this exception to state law, those allies would simply solidify what’s been clear to many of us: The Sunshine State is DeSantis’ right-wing plaything. And Florida Republicans evidently don’t mind being toyed with and tossed aside when he gets bored.

Florida state Sen. Shevrin Jones, a Democrat, put it best on Wednesday.

“If the Governor or anyone in the legislature is privileged enough to run for President, and he/she believe that they could win, then they should do it!” he wrote in a tweet. “But don’t hold us hostage while you fulfill your political ambitions.”