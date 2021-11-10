Designer Dapper Dan just made history. Here are some of his iconic looks.

Legendary Harlem, New York-born designer Dapper Dan, known for draping your favorite stars in custom-made clothing that riled up the fashion establishment, is being honored with a lifetime achievement award by the Council of Fashion Designers of America on Wednesday.

Daniel Day — his real name — is the first Black designer to receive the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award. He's also the first to win it without having hosted a formal runway show. Previous winners include Vera Wang, Calvin Klein and Giorgio Armani.

Dapper Dan was once an industry pariah, decried by some of the top high-end clothing brands like Gucci, Fendi and Louis Vuitton for repurposing their products into clothing and accessories people — particularly, Black people — would want to wear. He pioneered “logomania,” the style of incorporating popular brand symbols into his designs, and his pieces became so popular in the early 1990s that Fendi filed a successful lawsuit against him that shut down his boutique.

Nearly 30 years later, many of the brands that spurned him are singing his praises. Gucci — which previously viewed him as a foe — in 2017 was accused of copying one of his designs, which it called an “homage.” The two have since partnered on a Gucci-branded atelier in Harlem.

The sponsorships and the awards for Dapper Dan show his career has come full circle. An industry that once made him an outcast has learned he’s undeniable.

Check out some of Dapper Dan’s flyest looks below.

Salt-N-Pepa photographed in 1988 wearing their outfits from the "Push It" music video, designed by Dapper Dan. Michael Ochs / Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion wears Dapper Dan during her Made in America performance at Benjamin Franklin Parkway on Sept. 1, 2019, in Philadelphia. Lisa Lake / Getty Images for Roc Nation

American hip-hop musician and rapper Roxanne Shante, wearing an outfit by Dapper Dan, circa 1989. Michael Ochs / Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Beyoncé wears Dapper Dan while performing on stage during the "On the Run II" Tour with Jay-Z at Hampden Park on June 9, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Parkwood Entertainment

2 Chainz attends "The History in the Eyes of Dapper Dan & 2 Chainz" at AmericasMart on Oct. 12, 2019, in Atlanta. Prince Williams / WireImage

Tracee Ellis Ross wears Dapper Dan at the 2018 American Music Awards on Oct. 9, 2018. Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

Related posts:

Cable news mostly mum on Paul Gosar’s violent tweet. It’s a dangerous setup.

Josh Hawley’s crusade against video games and porn is hilariously empty

A juror’s cruel joke got himself kicked off the Kyle Rittenhouse trial

Head over to The ReidOut Blog for more.