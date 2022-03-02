The most important State of the Union speech was barely noticed

President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech channeled his classically — and frustratingly — bipartisan bona fides.

Biden touted his accomplishments over the past year, particularly the passage of the American Rescue Plan and the bipartisan infrastructure bill. But he also floated a bunch of conservative talking points — including suggestions that police departments deserve more funding and that America must do more to protect its borders.

Biden didn’t utter the words “Black” or “African American” once in his roughly hourlong speech.

“We should all agree: The answer is not to defund the police,” Biden said, targeting racial justice activists who use the phrase to push for police reform. “The answer is to fund the police with the resources and training they need to protect our communities.”

Biden’s even-handedness is why his speech paled in comparison to the response delivered by Rep. Colin Allred, D-Texas, on behalf of the Congressional Black Caucus. (As of publication, the speech had been viewed just over 2,000 times on Black News Channel's YouTube channel, where it aired exclusively Tuesday night.)

The president’s support among Black voters — a crucial bloc Democrats will need to galvanize to retain the House and the Senate in November — has declined over the past year, according to recent polling. His support among young Black voters has been particularly worrying. Yet Biden didn’t utter the words “Black” or “African American” once in his roughly hourlong speech (not even when he discussed his Supreme Court nominee, who’s primed to become the first Black woman on the high court).

Allred, on the other hand, acknowledged Black communities repeatedly — in a way Biden could and should have.

“Black communities led a coalition that delivered President Biden and Vice President Harris to the White House,” Allred said. “And while we know there is much work to be done, we are so proud of the progress that we’ve made under President Biden’s leadership.”

Allred’s speech touched on virtually every issue Biden’s did, from Ukraine to unemployment. But Allred was much more direct in addressing racial inequality.

“To the people of Ukraine, the members of the Congressional Black Caucus say that we stand with you in your fight against a murderous dictator trying to destroy your democracy," Allred said. "And we’re committed to helping all refugees forced to flee their homes find a safe haven.

“African Americans know implicitly that you cannot take freedoms for granted and that democracy is precious," he added. "And it’s worth fighting for."

Those remarks were a nod to reports of Black refugees' experiencing racism as they try to flee the region, along with the preferential treatment some have shown to Ukraine’s European refugees over people fleeing majority-nonwhite countries. There is no reason Biden couldn’t have done the same — and he had every reason to do so.

The speech was an affirmation to Black people that Democrats are worth electing. A much-needed one at that.

On the economy, Allred touted the administration’s work lowering unemployment but noted that the Black unemployment rate — at 6.9 percent — remains disproportionately high.

“We can’t allow this glaring inequity to continue,” he said, noting that the American Rescue Plan and the bipartisan infrastructure bill passed last year include measures to combat inequality.

“I remain optimistic about our future, and I know that President Biden and Vice President Harris have our backs,” he said. He went on to highlight the history-making Black officials Biden hired to work in the White House, including the first Black defense secretary and the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget.

Allred ended his speech by name-checking Black voters and crediting them for the Black Caucus’ success.

“To Black America, I want to speak directly to you," he said. "You sent us here, from districts all over the country. And we, the 59 members of the Congressional Black Caucus, proudly represent you. That is our power, fueled by our message.”

Ultimately, the speech was an affirmation to Black people that Democrats are worth electing. A much-needed one at that. If America is fortunate enough to avoid Republicans' retaking the House or the Senate, it’ll be because Black lawmakers and activists like Allred saved the president from his aversion, or inability, to discuss Black issues in a pointed way.