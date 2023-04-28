Brittney Griner is back. And she has a lot to say.

It was her first news conference since being released from Russian captivity, and WNBA superstar Brittney Griner made fine use of it on Thursday.

Griner, who spent nearly 300 days in a Russian jail before being released in a prison swap last December, appeared fully aware the press was hanging on her every word. And while many people likely tuned in to hear her recollection of what it was like being imprisoned, she gave them much more to chew on.

“Little different than basketball press conference[s],” she said at the start. “Lot of media in here today.” After thanking the press for covering her captivity, Griner told them she expects to see the same amount of press coverage around the WNBA’s upcoming season.

That was thematic of Griner’s remarks Thursday: She'd acknowledge the uniqueness of her experience in Russia — and people’s yearning to hear about it — while trying to churn something more positive out of her newfound celebrity, whether that meant more attention for the WNBA, more equity for women in sports, or even greater attention to international affairs.

She was visibly emotional when a reporter asked about the resilience it took to survive in captivity, sharing:

“I’m no stranger to hard times, so — just digging deep, honestly. You’re gonna be faced with adversities throughout your life. This was a pretty big one, but I just kind of relied on my hard work. Getting through it. I know this sounds so small, but you know, dying in practice and hard workouts, you find a way to just grind it out. Just put your head down and just keep going. Just keep moving forward. You can never stand still. And that was my thing: Never be still. Never get too focused on the now, and just [look forward] to what’s to come.”

Griner offered similar advice to others being held in captivity, including Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gerskovich, who's been detained in Russia on espionage charges.

Shortly after, when a reporter asked Griner whether she and other WNBA players compete overseas in the offseason out of desire or necessity, Griner was clear: It’s because of the money. And the inequality.

She said:

The whole reason a lot of us go over is the pay gap. A lot of us go over there to make an income to support our families. To support ourselves. So I don’t knock any player that wants to go overseas and make a little bit of extra money. I’m hoping that our league continues to grow, and with as many people in here right now covering this, I hope you continue to — like I said — to cover our league [and] bring exposure to us. I hope a lot of these companies start to invest in our craft, because as you’ll see this season if you haven’t watched before: we have a really good craft in the WNBA. And it’s a shame that we have to leave our family for holidays. I mean, you’re missing everything being away.

Griner also said she intends to be outspoken with her activism going forward, announcing a partnership with the advocacy group Bring Our Families Home, which pushes for the return of Americans wrongfully detained abroad. Asked to comment on conservatives banning trans kids from youth sports, Griner, who’s spoken out about pressure she’s faced as a gay athlete, said she’ll also be supporting trans kids.

“I think it’s a crime, honestly, to separate someone for any reason, so I definitely will be speaking up against that legislation and those laws,” she said.

When Griner was detained in Russia in January 2022, she was best known publicly as an athlete. With her return, and her newfound fame, she appears well on her way to carving out a new identity for herself as a prominent activist as well.