Feb. 16, 202202:31

Democrat eviscerates Hawley in heated Senate floor speech

Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, shredded the Republican for his hypocrisy in blocking multiple Biden administration nominees.

By Ja'han Jones

Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, rhetorically teed off on Sen. Josh Hawley on Thursday, delivering a ferocious condemnation over the Missouri Republican's refusal to confirm President Joe Biden’s Defense Department nominees

Hawley, who infamously raised a fist in solidarity with the horde that gathered outside the U.S. Capitol before the Jan. 6 riot, has vowed to block all state and Pentagon nominees unless Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin resign. 

His reason? Hawley claims he’s doing this because Americans died as the Biden administration executed its military withdrawal from Afghanistan last year, and he says the administration isn’t giving Ukraine enough military support. 

Those claims obviously strain credulity. Hawley doesn’t seem to care about defending the U.S. or Ukraine. If he did, he wouldn’t have supported the plot to overthrow the 2020 election or egged on Jan. 6 rallygoers. And if he cared about protecting Ukraine, he wouldn’t have voted to acquit then-President Donald Trump, who withheld military aid to Ukraine in an effort to get the country's president to dig up dirt on Biden. 

Watch below as Schatz flames Hawley for his hypocrisy: 

Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones is The ReidOut Blog writer. He's a futurist and multimedia producer focused on culture and politics. His previous projects include "Black Hair Defined" and the "Black Obituary Project."

