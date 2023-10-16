Mississippi officials accuse Favre of stonewalling civil litigation

The Mississippi Department of Human Services has accused retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre of stonewalling the civil litigation over the state’s sprawling welfare fraud case.

In a court filing last week, the agency accused the Hall of Fame quarterback of withholding text messages, emails and tax returns during the evidentiary discovery process.

“MDHS has propounded a total of twenty-seven requests for production to Favre,” the filing says. “Favre has raised multiple objections to every request.”

Favre’s lawyers responded to the motion the same day, contending that some of the requests are overly broad or are covered by attorney-client privilege or similar protection.

Favre is one of nearly 50 defendants in what has been described as the largest case of public fraud in Mississippi history.

Favre is one of nearly 50 defendants in what has been described as the largest case of public fraud in Mississippi history. He has been accused of helping redirect money meant for poor residents, including toward the construction of a volleyball facility at the University of Southern Mississippi, where his daughter played the sport.

Several defendants have pleaded guilty, including the state welfare agency’s director at the time.

Favre has not been criminally charged, and he has denied any wrongdoing. But he has seen mixed results trying to clear his name.

Favre’s lawyers have tried unsuccessfully to have him removed from the lawsuit, with the Mississippi Supreme Court recently ruling against him. And my colleague Jordan Rubin wrote that Favre’s related defamation lawsuits could amount to a legal Hail Mary.

A year ago, I wrote about some text messages involving Favre that had surfaced. And now Mississippi officials are trying to unearth some more.