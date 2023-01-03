Brazil’s Bolsonaro takes his dying democracy vibes to Florida

Fresh off losing grip of the repressive government he controlled for years, former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was apparently in search of somewhere that made him feel more at home.

And, these days, no place gives off that dying democracy feel quite like the state of Florida under Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Bolsonaro showed up in Florida on Friday, just two days before his successor, liberal leader Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, was sworn in. He plans to remain in Florida for at least a month, according to The New York Times.

Bolsonaro, who’s facing multiple investigations from his time in office, appears to have borrowed a page from his muse Donald Trump in fleeing to Florida after a tumultuous and arguably lawless stint in office.

Quite a fall from grace for Brazil’s leader, who appears to be embracing his new role as Florida Man quite comfortably.

Here’s a photo of him cramming KFC chicken into his mouth.

And here’s a video of him waltzing around a gated community in Florida in what appear to be basketball shorts.

Big divorced dad energy from Brazil’s former (wannabe) strongman, who couldn’t be bothered to partake in his country’s customary transition of power. Democracy clearly isn’t his thing. He’ll be right at home in Florida with DeSantis' illiberal leadership.