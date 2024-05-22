RFK Jr.’s director of Black outreach is leaving his campaign

Pro-Trump conspiracy theorist Angela Stanton-King is stepping away from her role as the head of Black voter outreach for Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s presidential campaign, she told CNN on Wednesday. She said she'll continue to advise the campaign in an informal capacity.

Despite her work with Kennedy's campaign, Stanton-King’s ongoing praise for Donald Trump and her support for his election-related conspiracy theories helped fuel my suspicion that Kennedy’s campaign is drawing MAGA support in an effort to help Trump win the presidential election in November.

Stanton-King's departure comes just as things were getting interesting, however. Last Sunday, during an online spat, she made the bombshell claim that she’d been approached to participate in part of the efforts alleged in Trump’s election-related RICO case in Georgia.

During a conversation on X Spaces on May 19 with Trevian Kutti, a publicist and co-defendant in that case, Stanton-King defended Trump and claimed that Kutti had asked her for help pressuring Georgia election worker Ruby Freeman into a false confession of election fraud in 2020. Kutti — along with pastor Stephen Lee and former “Black Voices for Trump” director Harrison Floyd — were among those who were indicted in Fulton County. They were charged in the conspiracy for allegedly attempting to force an admission from Freeman, who was targeted by Trump and his allies with bogus claims of election fraud.

On Sunday, Stanton-King tried to pin the alleged scheme on Kutti. “She asked me to contact Ruby Freeman because I was the one running in the election and to ask Ruby Freeman to admit to election fraud,” Stanton-King said. “I told her ‘hell no.’ She was out of her f-----g mind. Never talked to her again. When I didn’t do it, she contacted Harrison Floyd.”

In rebuttal, Kutti repeatedly calls Stanton-King a liar and at one point dares her to make her claims under oath. If you care to listen to the audio below, do keep in mind that neither of these people have much credibility, given their respective biases, so no one should take their claims at face value.

Stanton-King, who had launched a failed congressional bid in 2020, claimed in the X conversation that she was responsible for connecting Kutti to the Trump campaign and its associates in 2020. Stanton-King repeatedly claimed Trump “knew nothing about” Kutti and Floyd allegedly pressuring Freeman. (I’ll note that Georgia law doesn’t require Trump to have known Kutti personally or to have directed her actions for her to be his co-defendant.)

“I’m letting the world know that President Trump had nothing to do with your bulls--t. This was your publicity stunt,” Stanton-King yelled at Kutti, saying that “Trump is being blamed because you wanted to do some stupid s--t and catch some f-----g clout.”

The conversation ultimately devolves into a shouting match, with Stanton-King calling Kutti an “opp” and Kutti calling Stanton-King a “traitor.” For all the shouting, one might wonder if Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ office was listening and whether she might have some follow-up questions after this outbreak of MAGA infighting.