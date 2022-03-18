Andrew Cuomo keeps desecrating churches with his 'cancel culture' tour

Andrew Cuomo probably received advice from many people to seek help and talk to God when he was forced to resign as New York governor last year amid a wave of sexual misconduct allegations.

Engaging in a public speaking tour of churches to gripe and float a potential comeback likely wasn't what they had in mind. Regardless, on Thursday, for the second time in as many weeks, Cuomo attended a minority-owned church to complain about the widespread rebuke he received after he was accused of harassing several women.

Cuomo, who has repeatedly denied the allegations, resigned in August after New York Attorney General Letitia James' office released a report accusing him of harassing at least 11 women. Prosecutors in multiple counties dropped their pursuit of criminal charges against Cuomo, citing insufficient legal grounds to do so despite credible allegations.

After speaking to Black church leaders earlier this month, Cuomo addressed Latino church leaders on Thursday and claimed he’d received a “social death penalty.” It’s not the first time he’s leaned on people of color in the wake of criticism. Last year, as harassment allegations and condemnation of his Covid-19 response began to mount, he held a press conference conspicuously flanked by Black community leaders.

“Anyone can get canceled at any time,” he told Latino church leaders Thursday. “And it happens with frequency. No one’s immune.” In the house of the Lord, he went on to compare his experience to Bible stories of people being stoned to death.

“Our cancel culture mentality today is like modern-day stonings," he said. "Remember the stonings in the Bible?”

Before his speech, Cuomo was introduced by former New York City Council member Rubén Diaz, who was sanctioned by the council in 2019 for making homophobic remarks. Cruz has a history of hateful remarks and he once claimed reporting sexual harassment he witnessed would make him a “rat,” so it seems obvious why he and Cuomo are such a perfect pairing.

Andy King, who was expelled from the city council after years of harassment allegations against him, was also in attendance.

The event was a clear attempt to keep Cuomo’s name in the news, coinciding with TV ads that tout his accomplishments, denounce the harassment allegations and target James, the New York attorney general.

Cuomo told a reporter Thursday that he hasn’t ruled out running in this year’s gubernatorial election, and suggested he could create his own party to do so. “I’m open to all options,” he said.

A poll released in October found an overwhelming majority of New York voters don’t want him to run again. And no, that’s not “cancel culture” either. That’s just a resounding rejection of the things Cuomo stands for.