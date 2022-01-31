Ahmaud Arbery's family denounces hate-crime plea deal with killers: ‘Betrayed’

To be Black and conscious in America is to know that, sometimes, legal victories aren’t quite what they seem. In the United States, law can be tenuous when it’s applied to Black people and those who mean us harm.

Such is life for Ahmaud Arbery’s family today. Federal prosecutors have reached plea deals with two of the three white men convicted of murdering Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, in February 2020.

The plea deals were filed in court late Sunday evening on behalf of father Gregory McMichael and son Travis McMichael — both of whom were convicted of murder in November and sentenced to life without parole. The federal trial of the McMichaels and accomplice William Bryan had been set to begin Feb. 7.

The plea deals defy the wishes of Arbery’s parents, who have repeatedly spoken out against the government's pursuit of lighter sentences for their son's killers instead of going to trial. Benjamin Crump and Lee Merritt, attorneys representing Arbery’s family, denounced the deal in a statement Sunday.

“This proposed deal would allow the McMichaels to enter federal custody and serve the first 30 years of their sentence in a preferred federal prison,” Merritt said in a statement. “This proposed plea is a huge accommodation to the men who hunted down and murdered Ahmaud Arbery.”

Merritt told CNN the plea will allow the McMichaels to serve time in a safer, less crowded facility than they would otherwise. In a separate video statement, he called the plea deals “an example of the Department of Justice literally snatching defeat from the jaws of victory.”

Arbery’s mother, Wanda Jones-Cooper, said she had been “completely betrayed” by federal prosecutors.

“The DOJ has gone behind my back to offer the men who murdered my son a deal to make their time in prison easier for them to serve,” she said in a statement. “I have made it clear at every possible moment that I do not agree to offer these men a plea deal of any kind.”

Merritt said Jones-Cooper would exercise her right to be heard at two scheduled plea hearings for the killers on Monday.

The news of a plea deal for the McMichaels doesn’t mean the two men will be getting off scot-free. But the alleged concessions they’ve been granted are difficult pills to swallow for Black people accustomed to seeing white criminals and would-be criminals given preferential treatment.

