Ahmaud Arbery killers found guilty on all counts in federal hate crimes trial

A jury on Tuesday found the three men who murdered Ahmaud Arbery guilty on all counts in their federal hate crimes trial.

The three men — Gregory McMichael, son Travis McMichael and William Bryan — hunted and killed Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, while he was jogging through a Georgia suburb in 2020.

The jury took less than four hours to deliberate, finding all three of the killers guilty on two counts of interfering with Arbery's rights as well as attempted kidnapping. The McMichaels were also found guilty on charges related to using firearms during a violent crime.

The McMichaels and Bryan were convicted in November of murdering Arbery, though prosecutors in that trial did not have to prove the three men killed Arbery because he was Black. However, the federal hate crimes trial hinged upon proving racial animus played a role in the slaying.

“If Ahmaud Arbery had been white, he’d have gone for a jog, checked out a cool house that was under construction and been home in time for Sunday dinner,” prosecutor Bobbi Bernstein said during the federal trial. “Instead, he ended up running for his life.”

Proving that was an easy task.

The prosecution showed multiple examples of the defendants using overtly racist language to describe Black people. Bernstein revealed that days before the shooting, Bryan had denounced his daughter’s decision to date a Black man, referring to the man using the “n-word” and calling him a “monkey” in unearthed text messages.

Bernstein said Travis McMichael had once texted a friend saying he loved his job because he worked with “zero” Black people, whom he described using the “n-word.” She also said he was found to have commented on a video of a Black man with a firecracker in his nose saying, “It’d be cooler if it blew” the man’s head off.

When it came to Gregory McMichael, Bernstein’s investigation found he previously responded angrily in a conversation about the 2015 death of civil rights activist Julian Bond, saying: “Those Blacks are all nothing but trouble.”

The guilty verdict was seen by many as a necessary denunciation of racist brutality at a time when accountability for anti-Black violence seems increasingly elusive. In the murder trial, prosecutors stayed clear of alleging the men were racist. But federal prosecutors honed in on it in the federal case to assert — emphatically — that racist hate is not to be tolerated.