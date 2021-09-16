GOP lawmakers are tonight's 'Absolute Worst.' Here are the dishonorable mentions.

As you know, the Sept. 16 award for “Absolute Worst” goes to all those Republican lawmakers who have called Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, treasonous for assuring China last year that then-President Donald Trump wouldn’t bomb them in the last days of his presidency.

Presenting “The Absolute Worst: Dishonorable Mentions.” Here are a few deplorable people worthy of your attention.

Derek Chauvin

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer serving prison time for the brutal killing of George Floyd, is yet another name that might as well be enshrined in the Absolute Worst Hall of Shame. The “Absolute Worst” segment was made precisely for people like Chauvin, whose minutes-long murder of the unarmed Black man was broadcast on television for months on end.

On Tuesday, Chauvin pleaded not guilty to federal charges stemming from a separate incident, which prosecutors say occurred in 2017. An indictment issued by a federal grand jury in February accused Chauvin of using unreasonable force, alleging he held a 14-year-old “by the throat and struck the teenager multiple times in the head with a flashlight."

The indictment also alleges Chauvin "held his knee on the neck and the upper back of the teenager even after the teenager was lying prone, handcuffed and unresisting.”

The Mercers

The Mercers, a wealthy family headed by GOP megadors Robert and Rebkah Mercer, are perhaps known best for funding the right-wing website Breitbart — preferred reading for white nationalists and their cronies — and funding the Trump campaign in 2016.

The Mercer family seems to throw money at things and people that have the potential to keep Black and brown people at the margins of society. So it is no surprise that they are now being tied groups that sought to undermine the 2020 election.

Last year, the Mercers were reportedly rethinking their supporting Trump. However, a CNBC report published Wednesday found the Mercers pumped at least $20 million into a fund that has sent donations to right-wing extremists and their operations, as well as organizations that sought to overturn the 2020 election.

When you consider the basis of conservatives' election fraud allegations is the premise that Black and brown people cast fraudulent votes, it is no wonder why the Mercer family saw their $20 million as a sound investment.