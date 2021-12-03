IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • A brighter future for rapid Covid tests?

    10:46

  • Parkland survivor reflects on Michigan school shooting

    10:00

  • Zephyr Teachout on insurrection denialism

    09:40

  • The Israel boycott

    10:39

  • Supreme Court versus Roe v. Wade

    09:01

  • EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Ilhan Omar on Islamophobia

    13:34

  • Where the Iran nuclear deal negotiations stand

    12:30

  • What Dr. Oz and Donald Trump have in common

    05:14

  • What’s the solution to prison gerrymandering?

    12:39

  • Doctors tackle your thorny Omicron questions

    15:53

  • Lauren Boebert and Ilhan Omar’s contentious call

    07:56

  • Dr. Fauci: “First line of defense” is existing vaccines

    08:48

  • European think tank lists U.S. as a “backsliding” democracy

    12:46

  • Flight crews face holiday chaos amid rising violence

    10:58

  • GOP state leaders decide who gets Biden’s infrastructure money

    10:48

  • Is the Biden-Harris struggle real?

    13:59

  • Did Facebook ignore warnings about its algorithm?

    10:55

  • Meet the next generation of civil rights leaders

    12:19

  • Authoritarianism rises at home and abroad

    10:31

  • Afghanistan: after the fall

    08:42

Was January 6th nothing more than a dress rehearsal? The Republican party is still trying to steal elections and the Democrats still aren’t doing much to stop them. New York attorney general candidate Zephyr Teachout is on to discuss.Dec. 3, 2021

