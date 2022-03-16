Zelenskyy to address Congress virtually

Pres. Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address Congress virtually tomorrow morning about the fight for Ukraine’s democracy. Rep. Susan Wild joins the show to discuss what she expects and hopes to hear.March 16, 2022
UP NEXT
Sen. Warren is glad Joe Biden is dealing with Russia right now
10:31
Many Americans don’t hear the ‘democracy in danger’ alarm
05:36
Bob Saget dies at age 65
00:15
Nikole Hannah-Jones: GOP education assault is out of the fascist playbook
12:03
As political tensions rise, could outright violence soon follow?
06:23
Mehdi Hasan exposes hypocrisy behind the right’s free speech-focused ‘university’