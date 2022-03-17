Zelenskyy speaks before a tough crowd

Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy pleaded to Congress for more help from the U.S., including a no-fly zone. President Biden followed his remarks by announcing a package of $800M more in military aid for Ukraine. Congressman Ted Lieu joins Katie Phang to discuss whether the U.S. is doing enough.March 17, 2022
