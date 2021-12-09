IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Trial begins for former cop who killed Daunte Wright 15:25 Republicans keep flouting Jan. 6 cmte, threatening democracy 08:04 Yemen and the U.S.’s massive Saudi arms deal 13:08 Angela Merkel, the face of European governance, steps down 10:11 Remember when Devin Nunes sued a parody cow Twitter account? 04:56 Could America end up in an open conflict with Russia? 16:08 Biden’s economy is strong, but you wouldn’t know it 11:34 Shannon Watts on holding parents of school shooters accountable 11:42 Julián Castro on Biden’s immigration-policy mixed message 07:39 A brighter future for rapid Covid tests? 10:46 Parkland survivor reflects on Michigan school shooting 10:00 Zephyr Teachout on insurrection denialism 09:40 Supreme Court versus Roe v. Wade 09:01 EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Ilhan Omar on Islamophobia 13:34 Where the Iran nuclear deal negotiations stand 12:30 What Dr. Oz and Donald Trump have in common 05:14 What’s the solution to prison gerrymandering? 12:39 Doctors tackle your thorny Omicron questions 15:53 Lauren Boebert and Ilhan Omar’s contentious call 07:56 Yemen and the U.S.’s massive Saudi arms deal 13:08
A $650M arms sale to Saudi Arabia will allow the kingdom to maintain attack helicopters, despite their previous use against Houthis in Yemen. The deal contradicts Biden’s policy to bar the sale of “offensive” weapons to the Saudis, so why are nearly two dozen Senate Democrats allowing it to proceed? Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) joins the show.
Dec. 9, 2021 Read More Trial begins for former cop who killed Daunte Wright 15:25 Republicans keep flouting Jan. 6 cmte, threatening democracy 08:04 Yemen and the U.S.’s massive Saudi arms deal 13:08 Angela Merkel, the face of European governance, steps down 10:11 Remember when Devin Nunes sued a parody cow Twitter account? 04:56 Could America end up in an open conflict with Russia? 16:08