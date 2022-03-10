Worst refugee crisis in Europe since WWII

The crisis in Ukraine is being referred to as the worst refugee crisis Europe has seen since World War II, with more than 2 million people evacuated so far. President and CEO of UNICEF USA Michael J. Nyenhuis joins Katie Phang to discuss.March 10, 2022
