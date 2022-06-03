Will Ukraine Become a “Forever” War?

We’ve seen what happens when you get involved in a never-ending conflict with no real way of measuring success or defeat: All you can measure is suffering and the body count. As Putin’s war in Ukraine goes on, Mehdi argues, the media and the American public will pay less and less attention to the conflict until at some point, almost no one is paying attention at all. So what will it take to end the war before that happens? Peter Beinart and Julia Ioffe join Mehdi to discuss.June 3, 2022