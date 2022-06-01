Will There Be Justice for Shireen Abu Akleh?

It’s been 3 weeks since Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was shot dead while reporting on an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank. And yet, two central questions remain: Will anyone be held accountable for killing her? And shouldn’t the U.S. be investigating the killing of one of its citizens? Lina Abu Akleh, Shireen’s niece, joins Mehdi to discuss.June 1, 2022