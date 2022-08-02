Will Reconciliation Deal Hold America's Richest Accountable?

America’s 1 percent continue to profit from decades of growing legal loopholes that are out of reach for the average citizen, costing the federal government billions of dollars as Republicans keep up a plan to take money from the IRS. The Manchin-Schumer reconciliation deal, however, aims to change that with some major tax policy changes. ProPublica’s Jesse Eisinger joins Mehdi to discuss the bill and its potential effects.Aug. 2, 2022