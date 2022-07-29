Will Manchin's Spending Bill Reversal Undo The Damage He's Caused?

Sens. Joe Manchin and Chuck Schumer announced a long-awaited budget reconciliation plan — one that the West Virginia lawmaker opposed just weeks earlier. If the bill passes, it’ll be great for Democrats in the midterms. But will it be enough to cancel out all the harm Manchin and fellow Democrat obstructionist Sen. Kyrsten Sinema have done over the past 18 months? Sen. Michael Bennet joins Mehdi to weigh in.July 29, 2022