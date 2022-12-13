IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Mehdi Hasan Show

Will Donald Trump ever face accountability?

10:14

Despite the various investigations into former president Donald Trump, there is a lot of debate on whether or not he will end up being held accountable for his various alleged transgressions. The Katie Phang Show’s Katie Phang, Rolling Stone’s Asawin Suebsaeng and author Wajahat Ali join Mehdi Hasan to discuss.Dec. 13, 2022

