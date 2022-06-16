Will 1/6 Hearings Get Garland To Indict Trump?

Donald Trump is all about ratings, and by that metric, the January 6th hearings have been a huge success. But, more importantly, its producers want to know how the hearings are sitting with its main audience of one: Merrick Garland, who’s tasked with deciding whether the ex-president’s actions constitute criminal behavior. Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks and Politico reporter Nicholas Wu join Mehdi to discuss.June 16, 2022