Why Will Biden Willingly Meet Saudi Crown Prince?

President Biden will meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on his first official trip to the Middle East as commander-in-chief. The U.S. hopes the meeting will help bring down energy prices sparked by Russia’s war in Ukraine, but how can the president justify visiting the kingdom he once called a “pariah”? MSNBC political analyst Peter Beinart and Khalid Aljabri — the son of a former Saudi spymaster and brother of two Saudi political prisoners — join Mehdi to discuss.July 14, 2022