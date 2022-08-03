Why Trump's Big Lie Isn't Going Anywhere

There’s been some talk about the rise of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and mutterings about Donald Trump losing his grip on the GOP base. But on the ground, primary races in states Democrats can’t afford to lose in 2024 make clear that Trump’s election lie narrative isn’t going anywhere — in fact, Mehdi says, it’s what the Republican Party now stands for. Politico White House bureau chief and author Jonathan Lemire joins him to discuss.Aug. 3, 2022