The Mehdi Hasan Show

Why our entire democracy could hinge on the Wisconsin Supreme Court race

19:52

Wisconsin has a democracy problem - in that it barely has one! Gerrymandering and voter suppression tactics have all but locked out Democrats from power. The upcoming state supreme court election could help turn things around… or set democracy back for the rest of the country. Mehdi explains.March 24, 2023

