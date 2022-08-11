Why Is Trump So Obsessed With Watergate?

Donald Trump loves to say his perceived enemies are “worse than Watergate”. And, of course, his memory is selective and self-serving. So who better to ask about Trump’s obsession with the Nixon-era scandal than the people who investigated it? Former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks and Elizabeth Holtzman – who helped write the articles of impeachment against Nixon as a freshman congresswoman – join Mehdi to discuss.Aug. 11, 2022