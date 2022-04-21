IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    The man who helped catch NYC's subway shooter suspect

    06:17

  • Biden to announce tighter gun control measures

    00:23

  • Mehdi Hasan introduces you to Putin’s favorite fascist philosopher

    08:05

  • Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas hospitalized with flu-like symptoms

    00:46

  • Sen. Warren is glad Joe Biden is dealing with Russia right now

    10:31

  • Many Americans don’t hear the ‘democracy in danger’ alarm

    05:36

  • Bob Saget dies at age 65

    00:15

  • Nikole Hannah-Jones: GOP education assault is out of the fascist playbook

    12:03

  • As political tensions rise, could outright violence soon follow?

    06:23

  • Mehdi Hasan exposes hypocrisy behind the right’s free speech-focused ‘university’

    02:49

  • SCOTUS to hear case on FBI Muslim surveillance program

    03:23

  • Standing up against Trump doesn’t automatically make you a defender of democracy

    01:10

  • How the GOP talks about racism without talking about racism

    06:43

  • Sen. Tina Smith says she’s “optimistic” an infrastructure deal will be reached

    08:23

  • Mehdi Hasan on GOP normalizing far-right fascism

    05:20

  • Kumail Nanjiani’s journey from nerd to superhero

    10:59

  • Elizabeth Warren on wealth tax criticism: 'Mark Cuban and his kind need to pay their taxes'

    07:05

  • Sen. Elizabeth Warren takes on “moderate” Democrats

    07:05

  • Rep. Ocasio-Cortez “I can do math” on progressives’ power

    13:29

  • Mehdi: Perhaps we have to start talking about 'Dinos' — 'Democrats in name only'

    05:23

The Mehdi Hasan Show

Why France’s election matters for all of us

14:22

A far-right, Putin-praising, Islamophobia-spewing, anti-immigrant and nationalist-views pushing candidate is getting another chance at becoming president. And, no, Mehdi is *not* talking about Donald Trump. Former French ambassador to the U.S. Gérard Araud and French legal scholar Rim-Sarah Alouane join Mehdi to discuss France's Marine Le Pen and the mainstreaming of extremist views in global politics.April 21, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    The man who helped catch NYC's subway shooter suspect

    06:17

  • Biden to announce tighter gun control measures

    00:23

  • Mehdi Hasan introduces you to Putin’s favorite fascist philosopher

    08:05

  • Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas hospitalized with flu-like symptoms

    00:46

  • Sen. Warren is glad Joe Biden is dealing with Russia right now

    10:31

  • Many Americans don’t hear the ‘democracy in danger’ alarm

    05:36

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All