    Why Elon Musk’s Twitter Tenure Has Been a Mess

The Mehdi Hasan Show

Why Elon Musk’s Twitter Tenure Has Been a Mess

11:00

The richest man in the world now controls the most influential political communications platform on Planet Earth, and he appears to be driving it into the ground. The question is, why? Business Insider columnist Linette Lopez and NBC News senior reporter Ben Collins, who have both covered Elon Musk for years, join Mehdi to discuss.Nov. 17, 2022

    Why Elon Musk’s Twitter Tenure Has Been a Mess

